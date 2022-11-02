RIP Google Hangouts! Will we miss it?

Today is the last day of Google Hangout- a video and voice chat app. As revealed earlier, the app is going to shut down today and its users are switched to Google Chat which is an instant messaging app for businesses. RIP Google Hangouts!

From Today, November 1st, the Google Hangout web app will not be available to anyone. The company revealed that this was the last hangout offering available to users till now since the Android and iOS apps died in July already.

The hangout faded off quite slowly when Google started migrating users to Chat in 2021. Google announced in June 2022 that it will ask all hangout users to move to chat in Gmail or the app. Most of the data and chats will be automatically shifted to Google Chat but some of the data will be left behind. Due to this Google asked users to download and save a copy of their data which they can keep till January 2023.

Hangout was initiated on Google+ as a feature and later on became a separate app that had 5 billion downloads on Google Play Store.

Google had many times tried to convince people that Chat is a better way to connect with other.

Google Chat Product Manager Ravi Kanneganti said, “As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate.”

