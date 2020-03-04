In this world of immersive Technology and wide array of smart accessories, it is not easy to trace the ingenuity of a product. There’s a myriad of mobile phone developers within Pakistan having vast distribution, country wide. The malady of unequal distribution of resources has led to a massive gap between the rich and the poor strata within the developing states, leading to the tangent of low affordability among the masses, compromising on the quality of products. However, a recently launched brand in Pakistan, Riversong Technolgy, serves as the panacea to this lurgy.

Riversong’s latest accessories introduced in Pakistan

Riversong Technology is a smartphone accessories brand headquartered in China. This company exhibits an array of state-of-the-art-smart devices including Fitness bands, Bluetooth powered Earphones, Power banks and Wi-Fi Adapters. Not just limited to this but they also guarantee a one-year replacement warranty to their products. Riversong is globally recognized in more than 28 countries, being distributed among the one-fifth of the world’s population.

In this world of digitalization, Yellostone Technologies, collaborated with Riversong; who appointed them as their official distributors in the country. Yellostone is an upholder of digitization and extends its services to the brands sharing the same ideology based upon quality, affordability and durability of the products which have a wide consumership. The company has introduced its e-commerce portal called Cube, www.cubeonline.pk, through which the consumers can exclusively purchase Riversong products, ensuring transparency.

In February, both the brands partnered on the grounds of their unique ideas in the world of Technology. This collaboration between Riversong and Yellostone is expected to transform the paradigm of tech sales in the country, ensuring the product quality in addition to its mid-range prices and easy accessibility.

On the whole, this collaboration is letting Riversong to cater an en masse with its vision of inspiring people’s through innovation. Its diverse array of products goes in alignment with the modernity infused in contemporary lifestyle of the people, providing them with almost every desirable accessory.

This new launch is a win-win deal to all of its stakeholders. It is expected that this binary association will redefine the sales culture in the country and give a tough time to its emerging competitors.