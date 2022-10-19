Roblox had over 1.7 billion users last month

A multiplayer online game called Roblox was first introduced in 2006. Players can both make and play other people’s games in this user-generated game. According to the CEO of the company, David Baszucki, there were more than 1.7 billion users in the company last month, and that number is rapidly increasing. Additionally, Roblox is accessible on PC, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and VR headsets.

Roblox frequently provides stats as a publicly traded company, and it recently did so for September. The number of daily active users for the game has now reached 57.8 million, which represents an astounding 23% year-over-year growth, therefore we’re going to need a larger comparison country. Other games are less cooperative with such data, but this clearly surpasses League of Legends, Minecraft (140 million monthly players), and Fortnite (whose numbers peak at 10-15 million during each major live event). (180 million users each month as of October 2021).

The report includes some financial details, including an estimate of this month’s sales of $212–219 million. The “paying user life estimate,” which Robox Corporation refers to as a final intriguing metric, is an average of how long an account will remain active within Roblox and continue to spend money. To forecast future participation on the Roblox Platform, the number was “derived based on past monthly retention data for each payment group.