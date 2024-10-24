Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, is about to implement significant changes aimed at improving child safety by introducing parental controls over what their kids can access. According to an email shared with The Verge, these updates come in response to growing concerns over child safety on the platform, including reports of inappropriate content and inadequate protection for younger users.

Roblox, widely popular among children, has faced criticism in recent months for not doing enough to protect its younger audience. In July, a report exposed the presence of predators on the platform, raising serious questions about its safety measures. This was followed by a decision from Turkey in August to block access to Roblox, citing the need to safeguard children from harmful content. In response, Roblox expressed its willingness to open an office in the country if the ban was lifted. Additionally, a prominent financial newsletter recently accused Roblox of enabling child abuse, and the investment firm Hindenburg Research described the platform as a “paedophile hellscape” based on its investigation into in-game interactions.

Roblox Introduces New Parental Controls to Enhance Child Safety Amid Rising Concerns

In light of these troubling reports, Roblox is rolling out a set of new safety features, particularly targeting users under the age of 13. According to the changes, users below the age of 13 will now require parental permission to access certain chat features. For younger children, especially those under the age of 9, parental consent will be necessary to play games labelled with “moderate” content. This content label indicates that the game may contain elements such as moderate violence or crude humour, which could be inappropriate for very young players.

This shift is part of a broader move by Roblox, which had already announced plans to move away from its previous system of “experience guidelines” that categorized games based on specific age groups. Instead, the platform is introducing a content labelling system, making it easier for parents to understand what kind of content their children are getting. The goal is to make the platform more transparent and manageable, particularly for parents concerned about what their kids are accessing.

In addition to these content restrictions, Roblox is introducing new parental control features. A new type of account will allow parents to link their own accounts with their children’s. This gives parents the ability to monitor their child’s activity, including daily screen time and a list of their Roblox friends. Parents will also be able to adjust parental controls directly from their own accounts. This is a step forward in giving parents more oversight over their child’s interactions on the platform, allowing them to stay informed about their child’s activities.

However, there are some limitations to these new safety measures. Roblox is not yet allowing parents to set a PIN code to make changes to an account, which means children could potentially bypass certain restrictions. Additionally, parents won’t be able to use account settings to block in-game chats entirely or limit their child’s account to games rated as suitable for all ages.

Despite these gaps, Roblox remains committed to improving its safety protocols. Juliet Chaitin-Lefcourt, a representative of Roblox, emphasized that the updates reflect the company’s dedication to making Roblox one of the safest online environments for its users, especially younger children. We will share more details on these changes in the coming months as Roblox continues to address concerns and enhance its platform.