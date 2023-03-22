Roblox Launches its First Generative AI game Creation Tools

Advertisement

Last month, Roblox revealed that it is aiming for AI-assisted content creation. The company wants a future where Generative AI can help users create code, 3D models, and more with little more than text prompts. The good piece of information is that it’s finally taking the first step towards allowing Roblox users to be creators by launching its first-ever AI tools. Roblox AI Tools include Code Assist and Material Generator, both in beta.

Two New Roblox AI Tools Launched

The point notable here is that there is no tool anywhere close enough to generate a playable Roblox experience from a text description. Head of Roblox Studio Stef Corazza said to an audience at GDC 2023:

“They can help automate basic coding tasks so you can focus on creative work.”

It means being able to generate useful code snippets and object textures based on short prompts. Roblox’s announcement for the AI tools offers a few examples:

Generating realistic textures for a bright red rock canyon or stained glass

Producing several lines of functional code in order to make certain objects change color and self-destruct when a player interacts with them

These functions sound quite familiar if you’ve experimented with AI chatbots. Let me tell you that GPT-3 is already able to create functional code snippets based on prompts. There is no doubt that Code Assist AI Tool looks promising, however, Roblox states it’s imperfect, and may generate “incorrect” or “misleading” information just like all the other bots out there.

The company says that you need to review, test, and determine if the code suggestion is contextually appropriate or not. It would not be wrong to say that it is the first step towards making every user on the platform a creator. Hopefully, it will take only a few years before these AI tools can generate fully playable, interactive 3D scenes from a simple prompt.