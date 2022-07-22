Roblox now gets a major Visual Makeover

Roblox, a social network of virtual pocket worlds with a daily user base about the size of Spain’s, is widespread among youngsters 13 and under and primarily perplexing to adults, who can’t get past its simplistic games and blocky settings.

Advertisement

These blocks are made up of what Roblox refers to as “materials,” such as wood for trees, concrete for streets, and brick for structures. An online platform is now releasing an update to make those materials look and behave more realistically, so sand will seem more like sand and you can get a truck’s tyres trapped in it. The modifications are part of Roblox’s commitment to increase visual fidelity across the board, and they are now available to all creators

Before Roblox

After Roblox

The online game platform is trying to mature with a generation raised on polygonal strip malls and murder mystery scenarios. To that goal, Roblox has introduced enhanced lighting, spatial voice chat, and more realistic avatars, and the firm is now reworking basic components of the visual toolset that developers use to create the games and social spaces for which it is renowned.

According to Roblox Product Director Josh Anon, who talked about the upgrade, the idea is for the game platform to feel more like exploring the actual world, even down to the types of cascade consequences you get when different areas of that environment interact with one another.