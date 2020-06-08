Jazz is bringing an amazing offer for its users. Now, all the subscribers of Jazz can enjoy 6GB, 3000 Mins and SMS, 150 other Network mins with Jazz Double Data offer. The charges of the offer are only Rs.577.

To avail this offer, dial *706# and enjoy this offer.

Rock Your World with Jazz Double Data

6 GB DATA

3000 Jazz Mins

150 Other Network Mins

3000 SMS

Rs.577 (Incl. Tax)

Terms & Conditions:

Upon dialing *706#, customer will be subscribed to Monthly Super Duper Offer for exact 30 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 30th calendar day (including subscription day)

This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *706# again to avail the Offer more than once

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hrs of 30th calendar day.

Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

Free Data MBs are usable on both 3G & 4G

Call setup charges are not applicable for this bundle. However, the balance of Rs.0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through the bundle

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Source: JAZZ