Rockstar Games recently announced the launch of a new GTA+ Player Membership for its console players. Starting from March 29, this subscription service will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will allow quick access to a multitude of features for both new and existing gamers on the newest generation consoles for USD 5.99 each month.

Rockstar Games Announces a GTA+ Player Membership for Console Players

The features of GTA+ membership encompass a monthly deposit of GTA USD 500,000 along with the opportunity to claim exclusive properties in and around Los Santos. Moreover, some other features include exclusive car upgrades, member-only discounts, RP bonuses, and much more.

All players will be allowed to participate in standard Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online events, however, the aforementioned benefits will be included as well.

Rockstar Games has already announced a large of benefits that GTA+ members will receive from 29 March to 27 April 2022. On its website, the Rockstar games stated,

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

