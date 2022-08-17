Rockstar to Use Insane Photorealistic Graphics for GTA VI – Leaks

A well-known Grand Theft Auto leaker claims that Rockstar Games is going to use photorealistic graphics in the highly anticipated GTA 6. Photorealism is a style of art that includes graphic media in which the graphics expert examines a photograph and then seeks to reproduce it as realistically as possible in another medium.

Since Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 is in development, Grand Theft Auto fans have been eagerly waiting for information regarding the highly anticipated sequel. Numerous leaks and reports have revealed facts about the primary character and setting despite the scarcity of official information regarding the game. Now, a fresh leak has revealed how the game will appear.

In the GTA forums, the prominent insider ‘Tez2’ stated that Rockstar Games has incredibly ambitious plans for the visual presentation of Grand Theft Auto 6 since it will be “quite photorealistic.”

How photorealism would be achieved?

Photorealism could be achieved through enhanced ray tracing, highly realistic textures, and more pronounced shadows, in addition to other inventive modifications. This would need to be carried out without negatively impacting the game’s performance.

TeaserPlay depicts GTA VI Photorealistic graphics in a concept video:

TeaserPlay, a graphic design agency, lately uploaded a YouTube video displaying its idea for GTA 6 in line with the new Unreal Engine 5. The game features jaw-dropping visuals and a realistic take on the Grand Theft Auto universe. Lighting and shadow effects appear to be of the highest quality. The three-minute trailer accurately depicts the next generation of games. Some of the scenes are so lifelike that they appear to have been lifted from Hollywood films. The aesthetic of the trailer is mind-boggling, given that it is merely an idea and not an actual product. The visuals are photorealistic. The engine relies heavily on ray tracing, particularly for light balancing and shadow details.

However, these claims are all based on leaks and rumors. We will have to wait for an official trailer from Rockstar to confirm if photorealism will be used in GTA 6.

