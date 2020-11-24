Rolling Spectrum Strategy- A leading Step Towards 5G

The government has launched Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 which will become the basis for 5G in the country. The strategy was launched at a ceremony attended by Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa and Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) were also present on the occasion.

No doubt, it is the major achievement of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication that it has finalized Rolling Spectrum Strategy in consultation with all the stakeholders. This strategy is formalized in line with government’s Digital Pakistan vision, which gave the highest priority to the Telecommunications Sector issues, particularly Spectrum. Telecom Ministry launches Rolling Spectrum Strategy

Rolling Spectrum Strategy will be helpful to telecom companies for formulating their business plan and it will become the basis for the 5G technology in the country.

Rolling Spectrum Strategy provides a future roadmap for spectrum allocation as well as spectrum-related policy reviews that are anticipated to take place between 2020 and 2023. The publication of the spectrum roadmap will help commercial operators with their network planning investments.

The strategy discusses current utilization and future frequency spectrum outlook for mobile broadband services, broadcast services, fixed services, aeronautical and maritime services, public safety and land communication systems, satellite services and unlicensed bands for short-range devices.

The strategy revealed that there is a high chance that devices will hit critical mass before 2020 and recommended that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication/PTA/FAB aim to allocate the band for auction. This band is also crucial for Pakistan operators to extend the coverage to rural areas since it has better propagation characteristics.