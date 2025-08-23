Remittances from overseas Pakistanis continue to play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), inflows through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have now crossed US $10.7 billion in just five years.

The official figures show that from September 2020, when the initiative was launched, till the end of July 2025, the total inflows reached US$10.748 billion. In July 2025 alone, overseas Pakistanis remitted US$185 million through the RDA facility. Similarly, the total volume of investments made by Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) has reached US$1.490 billion.

Roshan Digital Accounts Cross $10.7 Billion Milestone

Out of this amount, US$479 million was invested in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates, US$936 million went into Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates, while another US$75 million was invested through Roshan Equity Investment.

These numbers highlight the growing trust of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s financial system. By providing multiple investment avenues, the RDA initiative has encouraged NRPs to actively contribute to Pakistan’s economy.

The government introduced the Roshan Digital Accounts in September 2020 to provide overseas Pakistanis with convenient banking and investment services. It allows them to send remittances, pay bills, and invest in Pakistan without physically being present in the country.

This initiative has been particularly helpful for Pakistanis working abroad who want to support their families and, at the same time, invest in safe government-backed schemes. With both conventional and Islamic investment options, the RDA has attracted a wide range of NRPs.

Remittances are a lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, helping the country manage its foreign exchange reserves and balance of payments. The steady inflows through RDA have provided much-needed support at a time when Pakistan has faced economic challenges, including rising import bills and external financing pressures.

The addition of investment products like Naya Pakistan Certificates has further deepened the role of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy. By offering attractive returns, these certificates have not only brought in foreign currency but also strengthened the link between NRPs and Pakistan’s development goals.

Looking Ahead

Experts believe that with more awareness and further improvements in digital banking facilities, the RDA initiative can attract even higher inflows in the coming years. Expanding investment opportunities and making the process even more user-friendly will be key to sustaining the momentum.

For now, crossing the US$10.7 billion mark in just five years is a major achievement. It shows the strong bond between overseas Pakistanis and their homeland, and their willingness to support Pakistan’s financial system through legal and transparent channels.

The Roshan Digital Account has truly become a bridge connecting overseas Pakistanis with the country’s economy.