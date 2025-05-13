Roshan Digital Accounts Cross 800,000 Mark, Foreign Inflows Near USD 10 Billion

In a significant boost to Pakistan’s financial ecosystem, the total number of Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) has reached 805,009, with cumulative inflows amounting to USD 9.98 billion as of March 2025, official documents reveal. The milestone underscores the strong confidence of the Pakistani diaspora in the country’s evolving digital banking framework and investment landscape.

Launched on September 10, 2020, in a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), RDA was designed as a one-window digital banking solution to empower Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders. It offers them simplified and remote access to banking services, investments, and lifestyle facilities within Pakistan.

The initiative has rapidly evolved into a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign exchange strategy. With remittances and diaspora investments forming a lifeline for the national economy, the government has taken proactive steps to facilitate more efficient and attractive channels for overseas Pakistanis.

Foreign exchange inflows sent by overseas Pakistanis and workers earning abroad are a cornerstone of the country’s economic and social development. The government has made all-out efforts to promote avenues that allow the Pakistani diaspora to support their families and invest in their homeland.”

What started with eight commercial banks has now grown to 15 participating banks, increasing options and accessibility for overseas Pakistanis.

Current Products and Features

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) offers a wide range of products and features tailored to the needs of NRPs.

These include:

Multiple Currency Account Opening Options:

Accounts can be opened in Pakistani Rupees (PKR) or in 10 foreign currencies, including US Dollar (USD), Pound Sterling (GBP), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), Canadian Dollar (CAD), UAE Dirham (AED), Saudi Riyal (SAR), Chinese Yuan (CNY), Swiss Franc (CHF) and Turkish Lira (TRY).

RDA holders can invest in: Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs). NPCs are USD, PKR, Euro and British Pound-denominated sovereign instruments issued by the Government of Pakistan. NPCs offer attractive risk-adjusted returns over different maturities. They are available in both conventional and Shariah compliant versions.

Pakistani stock market, mutual funds, and real estate.

Lifestyle Banking: Services include Roshan Apni Car for car financing, Roshan SamaajiKhidmat for charitable donations.

Digital Access: The account can be managed entirely online, with facilities for funds transfer, bill payments, and e-commerce transactions.

The RDA initiative goes beyond traditional banking; it symbolizes a bridge between Pakistan and its global diaspora. By blending financial innovation with national interest, it has opened a dynamic channel for sustainable foreign investment and economic engagement.

Analysts believe that with improved outreach, increased transparency, and product diversification, the RDA platform can cross the USD 10 billion mark in the coming months, further solidifying its role in Pakistan’s financial resilience.

As the economic landscape remains under pressure from external shocks and structural challenges, the continued growth of Roshan Digital Accounts may prove to be a vital support system for macroeconomic stability, powered not by institutions alone but by the trust and commitment of overseas Pakistanis worldwide.

