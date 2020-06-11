You all must be pretty familiar with the all-time famous game, ‘Angry Birds’. It was created by the Rovio Entertainment. Guess what, the video-game developer is back with yet another exciting game. The game is entitled as“Small Town Murders”. It is a new sort of puzzle game aimed at women over 35 years of age.

Rovio Entertainment Launches a New Game for Women

The new game connects a murder mystery narrative with so-called match-three puzzles, a gaming trend originally started by King’s Candy Crush Saga. Rovio Entertainment has tried to diversify before, launching three games that were not Angry Birds themed, but none of them has become global hits like the Angry Bird.

Rovio’s Puzzle Studio head Miika Tams told that “We see the Small Town Murders game as an opportunity to expand our portfolio for different kinds of players and to tell different stories”.

Rovio Entertainment has been making a steady quarterly games income of around $68 million for the past some years, mostly on the basis of Angry Birds games. However, earnings have been affected by increasing marketing costs and by its 5G gaming platform Hatch which Rovio has not gained the interest among investors that it had anticipated.

Until now, Rovio’s games have been focused at children, but now it is targeting grown-ups with more capital to spend on in-game purchases, like the additional moves or lives to keep playing.

Furthermore, Tams stated that “Women 35-years-old and older are our Puzzle Studio’s main target audience. We have seen that women in this age group play this kind of games the most and usually they have the opportunity to spend money on the games”.

