Hey dear readers, we conducted an interview session with a Realme team in which we came to learn a lot about the mobile manufacturer. We are sharing the question and answer session with you, hope you will enjoy it.

Rrealme: A Young Energetic & Tech Trendsetting Brand of Pakistan

Q: Realme Pakistan is almost 2 years old, tell us about your performance and progress in the market.

A: With over 40 million global users and still growing, realme has emerged to be the most favored smartphone brand by the Pakistani youth. Till now realme has launched more than a dozen smartphone models in different price segments among numerous AIOT products like wireless earbuds, smartwatch and others. realme has established both online & offline sales channels and is continuously growing its sales & brand awareness specifically towards its young audience. In a recent study, counterpoint has declared realme Pakistan as the Top 4 smartphone brand.

Q: Realme has also entered the global 5G community among other market leaders, how do you plan to popularize 5G in Pakistan

A: With the successful launch of realme X50 5G, realme is one of the first brands to enter the list of 5G smartphone producers, Pakistani telecom companies has successfully performed 5G tests and realme aims to offer 5G smartphones for every price segment and further explore new horizons in the 5G era

Q: What type of new cutting edge tech you are bringing in your phones that distinguishes realme as a strong brand?

A: realme as a young energetic & tech trendsetting brand always strives to lead in new technologies, for example the 60Hz, 90Hz & 120Hz display, 125w UltraDart charging which we give Upto to 33% charging in under 3 minutes. This new tech is researched and formulated in our own realme lab in which we also perform strict quality checks on our devices as well.

Not only the tech but realme also focuses on the design language it uses in its products, the geometric textures and colour inspired by nature & trendier outlooks of the phone like square camera housing & side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We also have formed a realme design studio that basically focuses on the design & major collaborations with award-winning designers to co-create trend-setting products.

Q: What are your future goals for realme?

A: Being a young brand realme always Dare to Leap, for future realme aims to combine Trendsetting Technology & Trendsetting Design and be the top brand in the market.