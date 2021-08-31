Rs.1.3 Billion Digital City Project in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Digital City Project located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district Haripur, has been approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Development Working Party with a total cost estimated to be Rs.1.3 billion.

The Digital City Project is located near Khanpur Interchange in Haripur. The project city covers an area of 86 kanals. The City is planned to have an IT Park building over an area of 56,000 sq.ft for ICT companies, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) spaces, co-working facilities, and an incubation center. It also plans to offer plots for digital and tech-based enterprises, so that they can set up their purpose-built facilities.

The Digital City is surrounded by academic institutions, research centers, and an industrial base, which makes a thriving ecosystem around it. An application for the city will be forwarded to the federal government as a candidate project to attain the status of a Special Technology Zone (STZ), thereby becoming eligible for lucrative financial incentives that can be offered to resident zone enterprises.

Atif Khan, Science and Technology and Information Technology provincial Minister has stressed that the timely launch and completion of the digital projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ziaullah Bangash, adviser to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chief minister on Information Technology (IT), said in a statement that 35,000 new jobs for locals will be generated with the digital city and after completion, it will be the biggest project of the provincial government in the information technology sector.

The government has dedicated resources to equip the youth with modern education and IT skills, adding that not only will the project help create thousands of jobs but also boost the national economy and the local and international technology companies will be offered special incentives to invest in the project, the advisor added.

The K-P Information Technology Board (K-PITB) had recently decided that it will transform the site into a platform where a variety of businesses and technology corporations will be able to operate, allowing the private investors to lease land, Ziaullah Bangash further added.

