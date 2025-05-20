Rs 249B Projects Approved: IT, Telecom & Islamabad Safe City Lead Agenda

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP), chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Ahsan Iqbal, approved ten development projects worth Rs. 249 billion. Among them, four projects amounting to Rs. 21.83 billion were approved at the CDWP level, while six major schemes worth Rs. 227.34 billion were recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

Key areas of focus included Information Technology, Higher Education, Transport & Communication, and Environment. Leading the agenda was the approval of the “Expansion of Safe City, Islamabad (New)” project under the IT sector, with an estimated cost of Rs. 7.499 billion. The project aims to enhance Islamabad’s surveillance capabilities, increasing coverage from 35% to 100% of the city, including major roads, religious sites, government buildings, VVIP areas, and critical entry/exit points. The number of police stations covered will expand from 13 to 28, with an additional 3,655 cameras to be installed.

The initiative includes comprehensive capacity building for executive staff, development of advanced analytics and software, and the implementation of an Integrated Video Management System (IVMS). It will feature Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), facial recognition systems, improved traffic monitoring, and integration with excise and stolen vehicle databases.

In the higher education sector, the “Establishment of National Center for Quantum Computing (NCQC)” was approved at a cost of Rs. 3.318 billion. This project aims to position Pakistan at the forefront of quantum research and innovation. It will include specialized lab setup, licensing, equipment, scholarships, international training, and institutional linkages across key universities such as HUB, UET Lahore, GIKI, and NED Karachi.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, stating that quantum computing has transformative potential across fields such as cybersecurity, AI, climate modeling, and drug discovery. The center aims to enhance Pakistan’s global competitiveness and promote collaboration between the public, private, and academic sectors.

Another significant education-sector project, the “Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) – Revised”, with a cost of Rs. 21.19 billion, was referred to ECNEC. Funded by the World Bank, it targets modernizing tertiary education, addressing challenges in governance, inclusivity, and industry linkages, particularly within Affiliated Colleges (ACs).

In the Transport and Communication (T&C) sector, six major infrastructure projects were presented. Highlights include:

“Dualization of Sargodha–Khushab–Mianwali Road (60.43 km)”, revised cost: Rs. 11.81 billion, referred to ECNEC.

“Controlled Access Corridor from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange, Lahore”, cost: Rs. 10.84 billion, referred to ECNEC.

“Dualization of Road from Gujranwala to M-2 Interchange via Hafizabad (70.5 km)”, revised cost: Rs. 13.23 billion, referred to ECNEC.

“Dalization of Road from Chishtian to Chak No. 46/3R via Dahrnawala”, cost: Rs. 14.86 billion, with 50:50 cost-sharing between Federal and Punjab governments.

“Rehabilitation of Track Maintenance Machines”, cost: Rs. 5.31 billion, approved by CDWP.

“Reconstruction of National Highway N-5 under Resilient Recovery and Reconstruction Framework Phase-I (210 km)”, cost: Rs. 155.4 billion, referred to ECNEC. The project will be funded with a 90:10 foreign-local share, primarily through the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The N-5 upgrade aims to transform the 4-lane GT Road into a 6-lane, climate-resilient corridor with modern road safety, pedestrian infrastructure, and drainage systems. The upgrade is divided into two sub-phases, covering key sections between Ranipur to Rohri, Rawalpindi to Hassanabdal, and Lahore to Gujranwala.

Additionally, an environment-focused project “IPF Component for Punjab Clean Air Program (PCAP)” worth Rs. 5.7 billion was approved. Funded by foreign sources, PCAP is designed to combat air pollution in Punjab through initiatives such as the introduction of electric buses, enhanced vehicle inspection systems, improved fuel testing labs, and community engagement.

This latest round of development approvals highlights Pakistan’s increasing focus on technology, security, education, sustainability, and connectivity. It aligns with the broader vision to enhance national competitiveness, public safety, and digital infrastructure.

Also read:

Over 20,000 IT Firms Register with PSEB Amid Export Incentives