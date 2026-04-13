Rs140bn Spent on Connectivity as USF Projects Resume After Funding Delays, Senate Told

The Senate Standing Committee on Less Developed Areas was informed that the Universal Service Fund (USF) has disbursed over Rs140 billion in subsidies to expand telecom services across underserved regions, with nearly half of the spending directed toward Balochistan.

Briefing the committee, chaired by Senator Niaz Ahmad, USF Chief Executive Officer Mudassar Chaudhry said the fund, established in 2006, has so far completed 165 projects aimed at improving connectivity in remote and underdeveloped areas.

He noted that 45 per cent of the total subsidy has been utilized in Balochistan, reflecting the government’s focus on expanding digital access in historically underserved regions.

Highlighting recent progress in Chitral, the USF chief said the fund has installed 71 4G sites in the area, accounting for around 50 percent of the region’s total network infrastructure, significantly contributing to coverage expansion.

However, officials acknowledged that USF operations had faced prolonged disruptions due to funding constraints. According to the briefing, Rs57.2 billion had accumulated in the fund by 2013, but these resources were later transferred to the Finance Division in 2014, leading to delays in project execution.

“New USF projects remained stalled for nearly two and a half years due to the unavailability of funds,” the CEO said, adding that the situation began improving after funds started being released again in 2025.

Officials from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication informed the committee that Rs17 billion has been returned so far, while approximately Rs40 billion is still pending with the Finance Division.

The PTA chairman also noted that the fund had remained idle at times within the ministry before being redirected, highlighting broader coordination challenges in resource utilization.

The USF chief credited the current IT minister for resolving key operational issues, enabling the resumption of development projects aimed at improving connectivity in remote regions.

Committee members stressed the importance of timely fund utilization and called for enhanced oversight to ensure that allocated resources are effectively deployed for digital infrastructure development.

The committee directed that a detailed briefing on USF funds and their utilization be presented in its next session, signaling continued scrutiny of the fund’s management and impact.

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