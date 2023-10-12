Rumor: Huawei P70 Launch & Kirin 9000S Successor

Huawei now possesses sufficient incentive to introduce the P70 next year. The reason is China’s robust demand for the Mate 60 series of smartphones. According to the latest rumor, the supply chain of the company’s 2024 flagship has been exposed. This rumor includes the names of the manufacturers who would mass-build its under-screen optical fingerprint scanner module. This information was obtained from an anonymous source. However, it doesn’t mention the name of the chipset that would be used as the successor to the Kirin 9000S.

According to a report that was noticed by Huawei Central and published by MyDrivers, Huawei has already started assembling supply chain partners for the P70. The report states that the 2024 flagship will have an optical fingerprint sensor embedded under the screen. It will be made available from three manufacturers: Weir, GigaDevice, and Goodix. What is the reason behind the rumor that Huawei needs to procure an optical under-screen scanner from three different manufacturers?

It appears that the reason is that the cost of the optical fingerprint scanner has climbed by 15–20 percent. On the other hand, the cost of similar products has increased by 30 percent. It is possible that the cost of the components that make up the P70 will be lowered if additional suppliers are brought on board. However, this does not explain which chipset would be used to power its internal components.

Will Huawei continue to employ a more sophisticated SoC in the P70? Or, will it be forced to re-use the Kirin 9000S due to a lack of other options? (Share Your Thoughts)

It has been indicated that the Kirin 9000S does not conform to the specifications of a genuine 7nm silicon. The chip in question has been manufactured by SMIC, a Chinese semiconductor company, utilizing its 14nm process. However, SMIC has implemented enhancements to ensure that the performance of the chip is comparable to that of a 7nm-class component. Given the veracity of this assumption, it is plausible for SMIC to utilize analogous methodologies in order to develop a marginally superior chipset in comparison to the Kirin 9000S.

