Rumored OnePlus 10R Lite to be Launched with Dimensity 8100 Chipset

After the launch of OnePlus Ace, a new OnePlus device with mid-ranger Dimensity 8100 Max is ready to be launched. According to leakster WHYLABS the device will be called OnePlus 10R Lite. The new Dimensity 8100 Max powered OnePlus is the affordable version of the OnePlus Ace.

The OnePlus 10R Lite being a mid-ranger also have the mid-ranger specs and features. It is said to have a smaller 6.59-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2412p resolution. The refresh rate of the device is not confirmed. According to different rumors it seems to be having the display similar to OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

The Dimensity 8100 chipset will be paired with two options of RAM sizes i.e. 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

The 10R Lite having the model number OnePlus PGZ110, will have a bigger battery capacity i.e. 4,890 mAh. The device will support 65W fast charging tech. The device will be coming in two color options i.e. Blue and Gray

By comparing the specs of the OnePlus PGZ110 device with the upcoming Nord 2 CE Lite, this device seems to be better than the Nord 2 CE Lite; but as it does not have the flagship SoC it stands below the OnePlus Ace/10R.

According to the Chinese regulator the 10R Lite will have a triple camera-lens with 64MP as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP as the second and third camera lens. For the selfie snapper it will have a 16MP cam.

As per the leaks of the device, the fingerprint reader is shifted to the side Power button. The alert slider is missing from the device, which is the new trend in all the OnePlus devices.

The launch date is not yet confirmed. It is said that this device will not be part of the OnePlus 10R and Nord 2 CE Lite launch event.

In the coming launch event we will get even more details regarding this mid-ranger device, so stay tuned.

Also Read: OnePlus 10R Confirmed to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC