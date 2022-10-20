Rumored Oppo Find N2 Specs Surfaced Online

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been in the limelight due to its upcoming flip foldable phone since last week. There had been a lot of rumors swirling around us regarding the highly anticipated Oppo flip phone. Meanwhile, we got a batch of rumored specs for the Oppo Find N2.

Rumored Oppo Find N2 Specs & Features

The upcoming Find N phone by Oppo is actually the successor to last year’s Find N with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. According to the latest rumors, the upcoming handset will sport a 7.1-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED folding screen. Together with that, it will launch with a 4,520mAh battery to keep the lights on. The smartphone will boast a faux leather back while the software side will be covered by ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

Rumors claim that Find N2 will retain its side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. Oppo Find N2 will be available in black, white, and green colors. Some tipsters report that production is already underway which means that the launch date is approaching fast. However, there is still no confirmation whether the Find N2 will be available outside of China or not.

We have also come to know that the first foldable flip phone from Oppo will be a legitimate rival to the efforts of Huawei, Motorola, and Samsung. The Oppo Find Flip reportedly boast a bigger cover display, battery, and cover screen than the Galaxy Z Flip4, Moto Razr 2022, and P50 Pocket. If you want to know more about it;

