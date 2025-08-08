Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Charging

The buzz around TECNO’s next big launch is growing, as leaks suggest the Spark 40 series may soon make its debut in Pakistan. If the chatter from industry insiders is on point, this could be one of the brand’s most impressive Spark launches yet. The lineup is expected to feature two models — Spark 40 Pro and Spark 40 Pro+ — promising a mix of modern design, strong performance, and affordability.

Early images and leaked details hint at a notably slim, lightweight form factor, pointing to TECNO’s renewed attention to style and in-hand comfort. For users who prefer comfort and style, this design shift could be a major draw.

But the appeal may extend far beyond looks. Multiple leak reports suggest the series could introduce magnetic wireless charging, a feature almost unheard of in this price category. If true, this would set a new standard for budget-friendly smartphones in Pakistan. Fast wired charging is also anticipated, though specifics remain under wraps.

Another headline-grabbing rumor is the possible global debut of the MediaTek Helio G200 processor. The chip is expected to bring notable gains in performance and efficiency, opening the door for smoother gaming, faster multitasking, and better overall responsiveness.

On the display front, sources point to an AMOLED screen with high brightness and a fast refresh rate, enhancing the experience for video viewing, gaming, and scrolling through social apps.

The Spark series has long been known for delivering solid features without the premium price tag. If these leaks prove accurate, TECNO may be about to raise the bar yet again, offering young buyers a smartphone that combines style, innovation, and value in one sleek package.

While TECNO has yet to confirm any official specs, the current wave of leaks suggests the Spark 40 series could be a game-changer for budget smartphones in 2025.

