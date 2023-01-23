Rumors Indicate iPhone 15 Series to Include Curved Bezels for the First Time

Advertisement

The iPhone 14 series released last fall made headlines because of the introduction of the ‘Dynamic Island.’ Now, rumors have already started to circulate regarding the iPhone 15 series that is scheduled to be unveiled this fall. According to a recent rumor, the screen sizes of the iPhone 15 handsets will be identical to those of the iPhone 14 lineup. However, the rumor also indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have “thinner bezels” and “beautiful” curved bezels than previous models.

iPhone 15 May Include Curved Bezels

The source of these leaks is ShrimpApplePro, which has a respectable but not flawless track record of accuracy, including 6GB RAM for all iPhone 14 models, not just the Pro variants. If we talk about the recent leaks, the iPhone 15 series is rumored to have the same display dimensions as the iPhone 14 series. It means a 6.1-inch display size for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the 6.7-inch display size of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro max. If this proves to be accurate, the iPhone “Plus” model will continue to exist for another year, despite reportedly weak sales.

The leaks further suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will likewise have slimmer bezels than their predecessors. While only premium models will offer reduced bezels, all four iPhone 15 models are rumored to include curved bezels for the first time.

This is the second time ShrimpApplePro has asserted that the iPhone 15 series will feature curved bezels. As we reported in November, this design resembles that of the iPhone 5C, whose front was square but whose back was rounded. This is also comparable to the design language of the most recent MacBook Pro, which includes a slab-sided form with a rounded enclosure.

