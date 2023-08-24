Rumors Indicate Samsung S24 Ultra to Arrive with Brightest Screen Ever

Recently, a famous leakster Ice Universe claimed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with the brightest display ever. The leaks informed that the S24 Ultra’s brightness could go beyond 2,200 nits, which is incredibly bright. To give you a more clear picture, we would mention that the S23 Ultra’s peak brightness is 1,750 nits, and no one thought it was dim. So, it may be regarded as a marketing tactic from Samsung.

On the other side, the leaks also suggest that the bezels of the Ultra will also be bigger which isn’t good as it has become a norm for flagship phones to have slimmer bezels. According to Ice Universe, the bezels of the S24 Ultra will be similar in size to the Galaxy A54’s.

Additionally, the bezels will only be symmetrical in pairs (the left with the right measuring 3.42mm and the top with the bottom measuring 3mm).

We are surprised that why Samsung does not make all the bezels of the same size. It’s truly a mystery. Apple has already demonstrated that it’s possible, even with Samsung-made panels. In addition to it, Nothing has also achieved full bezel symmetry at lower prices. However, Samsung doesn’t seem to prioritize it. The rumored screen-to-body ratio for the S24 Ultra is 88%, which is also disappointing. If this is the case, then the ratio would be the lowest for a Samsung flagship since the Galaxy S10 in 2019.

