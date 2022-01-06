Rumors of Changes in Apple iPhone 14 Series

As the new year began, a series of new rumors, news and statements have started regarding different companies and their products. Changes in the Apple iPhone 14 series are the new talk of the town. These changes are said to be part of the all future iPhones as well.

Apple iPhone Old Design

The current iPhone models have a notch at the top of the screen that supports the selfie front camera. These were first introduced back in 2017 in iPhone X series and has stayed in the iPhone design till now. The notch at the top houses the TrueDepth camera array with an infrared camera, a flood illuminator, a front camera and a dot projector.

This notch at the top of the screen according to Apple was an integral part, as it housed the sensors for selfie camera and the Face ID feature.

According to Korean publication The Elec, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be equipped with a punch-hole cutout on the screen. But the Korean news were before the Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recent report.

Apple iPhone New Design

Mr. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg in a recent report said that the iPhone 14 series will not include a notch at the top of the screen for the different sensors. Rather it will have a pill-shaped cutout on the top of the screen.

On the other side we have a statement from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which states that the iPhone 14 series will have a punch-hole cutouts; and there are many reports that confirms it.

The reports have confirmed that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be having the notch at the top of the screen design while the Pro models will have a pill-shaped cutout for the sensors.

We still have other rumors that state that Apple for Face ID may use a “laser-based time-of-flight architecture. Others say that a uni-body lens design will reduce the size of the front camera module. There is no end to the rumors. Only time will tell what technology will be used in the iPhone 14 series and whether that design will stick around for the future handsets.

