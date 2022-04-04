Qualcomm appears to be on the verge of releasing a sub-premium chipset after introducing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in December. While it’s still unclear what the SoC’s name will be, rumors suggest it’ll be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and a new leak has revealed some key details.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1—as it will be known until more information regarding it surfaces on the web. Till now, the leaks suggest that it will be an octa-core chipset with four Cortex-A710 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. That means it will use ARM’s V9 architecture, which is found in chipsets such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, and Exynos 2200, but without the Cortex-X2 super core.

Rumors Suggest that Upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Will Use ARM’s V9 architecture

Furthermore, the new chipset is expected to include an Adreno 662 GPU. Although Qualcomm’s naming scheme isn’t often as simple as one might anticipate, one may assume that it’ll be a direct successor to the Adreno 660 which comes with Snapdragon 888.

Naturally, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 appears to be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1’s closest competitor, a chipset that outperforms last year’s Snapdragon 888 in terms of performance and efficiency. Because it uses older architecture in the form of Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, the Dimensity 8100 appears to be at a disadvantage. However, newer isn’t always better, as the current Cortex-A710 cores from ARM have shown to be slightly less efficient than the older Cortex-A78 cores.

It is currently unknown whether the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be manufactured by the TSMC or Samsung. So, we will have to wait and see which will be the first device to be equipped with this chipset.

