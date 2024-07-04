Recently, model numbers for Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra surfaced online, though the same cannot be said for the S25 Plus. Android Headlines reported this discrepancy which delved into the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) database. When a tech company develops a new smartphone, it uploads model numbers to this database to help track lost or stolen devices. It’s also a way for the public to learn about new phones before their official announcements.

According to the reports, the standard Galaxy S25 model represented by the SM-S931B/DS model. For the S25 Ultra, there are four model numbers: SM-S938B for the global version, SM-S938U for the United States, SM-S938N for South Korea, and SM-S9380. The absence of the S25 Plus model number led the publication to speculate that Samsung might focus on just two models for the next generation of Galaxy smartphones.

Rumours Suggest Samsung May Drop the Galaxy S25 Plus Model

This speculation is based on past performance and sales trends. Previous Plus models have struggled to meet sales expectations, with customers generally preferring the base model or the Ultra. Additionally, Samsung has a history of streamlining its lineup. Samsung used to launch four Galaxy smartphones each year, but since 2021, there have only been three. The idea is that removing the S25 Plus could simplify the product line and potentially push more people towards the S25 Ultra. While this theory is logical, it remains speculative.

Contrary to this theory, Dutch news site GalaxyClub, which specializes in Samsung Galaxy technology, claims that Samsung is not deviating from its three-phone lineup. According to them, the S25 Plus will launch next January. They have identified its model number as SM-S936, internally referred to as F2, with the Galaxy S25 being F1 and the S25 Ultra being F3. GalaxyClub has a solid track record for accurately predicting upcoming Samsung releases, lending credibility to their claim. The reason why the Galaxy S25 Plus did not appear in the IMEI database remains unknown.

Another perspective comes from 9To5Google, which suggests that Samsung might not have uploaded the information for the S25 Plus because the launch of the S25 series is still several months away. While this is a plausible explanation, the absence of the S25 Plus model number from the IMEI database is noteworthy and worth monitoring.

The upcoming Galaxy S25 series promises to be intriguing. Other leaks suggest that the new models will feature significant design changes and larger batteries compared to the S24 line. As always with leaks and rumours, it’s wise to take this information with a grain of salt until official announcements are made.