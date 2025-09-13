The Pakistani smartphone market is buzzing with speculation as rumours of the TECNO Spark 40 continue to surface online. If the leaked specs are accurate, Tecno Spark 40 could easily be one of the best budget smartphones in Pakistan for 2025.

Rumours Suggest TECNO Spark 40 Could Be the Best Budget Phone of 2025

According to early reports, the Spark 40 will feature a 5200mAh battery—a significant upgrade in this category. Pair that with 45W Fast Charging, and users may no longer have to worry about carrying power banks or waiting hours for their device to charge.

Another leak making waves is the inclusion of a 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, a feature normally found in more premium phones. If confirmed, this will give the Spark 40 an edge for smooth scrolling, lag-free gaming, and immersive streaming.

While TECNO has yet to officially announce the Spark 40 price in Pakistan, insiders suggest it will remain budget-friendly, continuing the brand’s tradition of offering flagship-like features at accessible prices.

With powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and an expected stylish design, the TECNO Spark 40 launch in Pakistan is shaping up to be one of the most exciting smartphone events of the year. Until the official reveal, fans will be keeping a close eye on every new leak and update.

