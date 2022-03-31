Russia is set to launch an alternate of Google Play Store

The initiative’s developers said that Russian IT developers are working on an alternative to Alphabet Inc’s Google Play store, which they hope to launch on May 9, a national holiday in Russia commemorating World War II success.

As a result of Western sanctions over Russia’s conduct in Ukraine, YouTube and Google Play banned all payment-based services in Russia, including subscriptions, earlier this month.

“Unfortunately, Russians can no longer buy apps on Google Play store, and developers have lost a source of money,” said Vladimir Zykov, project director at Digital Platforms, a digital development organization.

The Kremlin’s attempt to replace app shops is most likely part of a larger (and now necessary) push to wean Russians away from foreign technology and services. As Reuters points out, May 9 has long been a significant holiday in Russia, with massive military parades.

NashStore’s launch on Victory Day could be part of a nationalist impulse that coincides with the Russian government’s efforts to restrict information, especially its attack on online freedoms. Unfortunately, limiting Russian access to apps vetted outside the nation might provide Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent, with the perfect opportunity to build up an app store full with malware, eventually creating a genuine surveillance state.