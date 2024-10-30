A Russian court has delivered a bizarre and almost certainly unenforceable ruling against Google, ordering the tech giant to pay a staggering 20 decillion rubles ($20,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) in fines. This astronomical figure stems from a four-year legal battle initiated by several Russia media outlets, including Zvezda, a channel owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The dispute began in 2020 when YouTube removed Tsargrad, an ultra-nationalist Russian channel, in response to US sanctions imposed on its owner. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, YouTube further restricted access to several other Russian media outlets.

A Russian court has now ruled that Google’s actions violated local laws and imposed a hefty fine, which doubles every week. This compound interest calculation has led to the absurdly large figure.

While the fine is undoubtedly excessive and unlikely to be enforced, it highlights the growing tensions between Russia and Western tech companies. The Russian government has increasingly sought to exert control over the internet and limit the influence of foreign platforms.

It remains to be seen how Google will respond to this extraordinary ruling. The company may choose to ignore the fine or challenge it in international courts. However, the incident underscores the complex legal and geopolitical landscape in which tech companies operate.