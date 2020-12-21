Ryan Kaji, 9 Years Old Becomes is the highest-paid YouTuber of 2020

YouTube is one of the best platforms to showcase your talent and earn money if people like your content. Many people are earning well while showcasing their talents and at the same time helping people get amused or learn something new. For instance, I love cooking and this has made me follow all the good cooking channels including food fusion that help me cook well food. So, some people have a love for entertainment and in Pakistan famous YouTuber, Zaid Ali, Comics By Arsalan, Ducky Bhai and many more are some of the options to laugh your heart out. While everyone has their own choice of liking, kids are also following kids YouTuber for toys reviews or many other videos that amuse them. A few months back, we came to know that a 6 years old young YouTuber bought $8m property through reviewing toys and now we have come to know that Ryan Kaji, a 9-year-old YouTuber became the Highest-Paid YouTuber of 2020.

Ryan Kaji uploads toys unboxing and reviewing videos on the video streaming platform, YouTube but at the same time, he also enjoys chitchatting with his fans who are also as young as him. Many of his fans buy toys after watching the review from the little boy. This child influencer runs a YouTube channel by the name Ryan’s World.

Highest-Paid YouTuber of 2020

This channel serves as an interactive medium for children to discuss some incredible science experiments, challenges, DIY, Arts & craft and Toys reviews. These days when kids are staying at home due to Covid-19, such channels are a source of entertainment for them and are helping them to kill there time in constructive activities.

This little boy resides in Texas and is able to earn $2.95 million from his YouTube channel, becoming the highest-paid YouTuber this year. Since he got famous in less time, he has also signed a contract with TV series on Nickelodeon.

Isn’t it amazing and motivating? Let us know in the comments section below.

