Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein is set to “appear” as an antagonist in the upcoming instalment of the Call of Duty: Black Ops video game series. The game is going to release next month.

The game’s reveal trailer shows that the setting will be during the geopolitical turmoil of the Gulf War in the early 1990s. Not only will players encounter Saddam Hussein, but they will also interact with historical figures such as former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George H. W. Bush, and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. These characters will be portrayed by real-life actors, adding a layer of authenticity and drama to the game.

The trailer is in black-and-white and features live-action footage. It also presents these historical figures shrouded in darkness as they deliver foreboding monologues. At one point, Saddam Hussein’s character says, “Nothing is what it seems. But if it’s the truth you seek, look in the dark,” setting a mysterious and intense tone before the game’s logo is dramatically revealed at the end.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops series is known for blending historical events and figures with fictional elements to create compelling narratives. Previous games in the series have included fictionalized versions of US Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and John F. Kennedy. This new instalment continues that tradition by integrating real historical personalities into its storyline.

Saddam Hussein has appeared in video games before, notably in Soldier of Fortune, released between 2000 and 2002. However, his inclusion in the game is particularly noteworthy given the game’s historical context.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will follow the pattern of its predecessors by being set in the past. The previous game in the series took place during the Cold War, focusing on the early to mid-1980s. This new instalment will shift the focus to the Gulf War, offering players a new historical backdrop to explore.

The Gulf War, which occurred from 1990 to 1991, started when Saddam Hussein’s regime invaded Kuwait. This act of aggression led to a massive international response. A coalition of 42 countries, led by the United States, launched Operation Desert Storm to liberate Kuwait. The conflict resulted in significant destruction in Iraq due to the extensive bombing campaign by the US and the United Nations. These sanctions were later blamed for severe humanitarian impacts, including the deaths of tens of thousands of Iraqi children.

Saddam Hussein served as the President of Iraq from 1979 until 2003. In 2003, he was captured following the US invasion of Iraq, which led to the end of his rule. He was sentenced to death and executed by hanging in 2006.

Activision-Blizzard plans to unveil more details about the latest instalment next month. The inclusion of such prominent historical figures and the dramatic events of the Gulf War is sure to generate significant interest and discussion among fans and history enthusiasts alike.

