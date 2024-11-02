Saeed Anwar Breaks Silence on Fake Social Media Accounts

Pakistani cricket legend Saeed Anwar has taken to social media to clarify that he does not have any personal accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or X. In a video shared by former cricketer Rashid Latif, Anwar urged fans to be cautious of fake accounts spreading misinformation.

Anwar emphasized that he is not active on social media and that any accounts claiming to be him are fraudulent. He appealed to fans to report such accounts to the relevant platforms to prevent further misuse.

The former cricketer, known for his elegant batting style and record-breaking innings, has maintained a low profile since his retirement in 2002. He has dedicated his life to religious preaching and has refrained from engaging in cricket-related activities.

Saeed Anwar’s illustrious career is marked by several notable achievements. His 194-run innings against India remains one of the highest individual scores in ODI cricket history. He also holds the record for scoring three consecutive ODI centuries in the 1993 Champions Trophy.

As a respected figure in Pakistani cricket, Anwar’s message serves as a reminder for fans to be vigilant and verify information before believing or sharing it on social media.

Let us know in the comment section. Give us your views.