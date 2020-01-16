‘Safe Women’ App Provides More Security to KP’s Female Commuters

On Wednesday, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) launched the smartphone app named as ‘The Safe Women’. The app is specially designed for the female commuters of Pink Sakura Buses.

With the help of this app, the female commuters will be able to connect with their family and friends during the travel. The female commuters would also be able to share their live location with their family and friends.

‘Safe Women’ App is KP’s Govt Initiative for Pink Sakura Buses

Managing Director KPITB Dr Shahbaz Khan said:

“Through this safety app, women and girls can share their live location with trusted contacts, give distress signals to family and friends, call police emergency numbers, rate the safety level of the location and check the live location of the buses,

Japan and technical support from UN Women Pakistan and UNOPS are providing the financial support to ‘Safe Women’ for the ‘Sakura Bus Project’.

During the demo of features of ‘Safe Women’, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, female members of provincial assembly, representatives from Trans Peshawar – Sakura Bus Operating Company, KPCSW officials, and UN Women and UNOPS representatives were also present.

Basically, the aim of this bus service is to increase the mobility of women and enable them to have greater access to employment and education opportunities.

Ayesha Bano, member of provincial assembly and general secretary of the Women Parliamentary Caucus said that information technology can play an important role in the safety of women. She further highlighted that for women’s well-being as well as economic empowerment, it is very important to give safety to women in public places.

Recommended Reading: Glass ceiling weakens as Pakistan empowers women cricketers