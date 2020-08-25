Here is another location-based offer for the people in Sahiwal. Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data. The users in Sahiwal can sue this data from 12 AM to 9 AM in a single day. Moreover, they can get the offer in just Rs. 6 incl. tax. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.

Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data in Just Rs. 6

Offered Incentives:

5 GB Data (12 AM – 9 AM)

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *577#

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 6 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only (12 AM- 9 AM).

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Re. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.

Data Incentives are only available between 12 AM – 9 AM, for one day.

The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

This Offer is Valid for use in Sahiwal only.

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz