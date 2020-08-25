Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data
Here is another location-based offer for the people in Sahiwal. Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data. The users in Sahiwal can sue this data from 12 AM to 9 AM in a single day. Moreover, they can get the offer in just Rs. 6 incl. tax. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.
Offered Incentives:
- 5 GB Data (12 AM – 9 AM)
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *577#
Price:
- The offer is now available in just Rs. 6 incl. tax.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one day only (12 AM- 9 AM).
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Re. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.
- Data Incentives are only available between 12 AM – 9 AM, for one day.
- The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
- This Offer is Valid for use in Sahiwal only.
