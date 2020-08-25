Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 25, 2020
Sahiwal Super Data Offer

Here is another location-based offer for the people in Sahiwal. Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data. The users in Sahiwal can sue this data from 12 AM to 9 AM in a single day. Moreover, they can get the offer in just Rs. 6 incl. tax. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.

Jazz Sahiwal Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data in Just Rs. 6

Offered Incentives:

  • 5 GB Data (12 AM – 9 AM)

How to Activate the Offer:

  • To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *577#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Price:

  • The offer is now available in just Rs. 6 incl. tax.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one day only (12 AM- 9 AM).

Terms and Conditions:

  • Overage of Re. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.
  • Data Incentives are only available between 12 AM – 9 AM, for one day.
  • The bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
  • This Offer is Valid for use in Sahiwal only.

For More Details Please Visit: Jazz

