Samba Bank modernizes to the latest Temenos Core Banking Platform with NdcTech

Samba Bank Pakistan, a fully owned subsidiary of the largest bank in the Middle East (Saudi National Bank) has signed an agreement with NdcTechto modernize to the latest Temenos Core Banking Platform. This will allow the Bank to rapidly launch new innovative products, streamline its banking operations, drive homeownership through growth in Naya Pakistan, foster SME development and lending, and seek to be the foremost trusted partner for top-tier corporates and institutions.

Samba Banks envisions to hyper-scale its presence through digitization rather than traditional channels. This Upgrade will modernize the Bank’s Digital Core, making products and services accessible to its customers via existing and new digital channels.

NdcTech’s expertise in Pakistan Model Bank approach delivers pre-configured, localized functionality and best practices, reducing the need for customization and decreasing timescales for delivery, enabling the Bank to comply with local regulatory requirements and best practices. This partnership will also enableSamba Bank to establish a modern banking architecture.

At the event, Mr. Shahid Sattar, CEO & PresidentSamba Bank said: “Temenos Transact provides the most extensive and richest set of banking functionalities across Retail, Corporate, Commercial, SME, Agriculture, Payments and Regulatory Compliance. We believe this commitment with our long-term partner NdcTech to modernize the Core will provide the leap forward we need to enhance our market share and deliver better services and products through multiple channels.”

Ms. Ammara Masood, CEO & President, NdcTech commented: “We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with Samba Bank across Pakistan and regionally to support their aggressive growth plans in the coming years. Through this agreement, we will be providing the Upgrade expertise and local regulatory layer that will prepare the Bank for the future. We want to continue expanding our proven track record and enable digital transformation for Banks.”