Same day package deliveries made easier with Uber Connect

2020 is coming to an end, but it doesn’t seem to be the case for the dreaded COVID-19 that has taken over our lives this year. With a second wave of the virus rampant in Pakistan, one can only hope that the coming year would bring us better news and some semblance of normalcy.

There is no doubt that many industries have adapted their business ways to match the changing consumer trends not just in Pakistan, but all over the world, thanks to the social distancing and lockdown measures encouraged everywhere. Uber in Pakistan, in an attempt to match customer needs as well as those of their drivers, recently launched Uber Connect, a new delivery service that makes it easier for people to send and receives packages from their loved ones within a few hours.

In a virtual talk with Uber Pakistan’s General Manager, Saad N. Pall, it was briefed on how Uber Connect is a no-contact delivery solution launched in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and will be the new interface for Uber Delivery that was introduced earlier this year to help consumers get their groceries and medicines during the countrywide lockdown.

Uber Connect works in two ways: one where packages can be delivered to and from one person to another, and the second, where a customer can request for deliveries from nearby stores and pharmacies. Here’s how Uber Connect on the Uber app works:

On the Uber app, select the option that says Package. Choose to send or receive a package. Enter contact information of the recipient to whom you wish to send the package to. Enter the recipient’s address or location to drop off the package. Choose Connect and track the delivery till it is dropped off.

After having used this delivery service firsthand, it seems like a quick way to send and receive things in a short span of time, or even order for deliveries from grocery stores, dry cleaners and other such places, without having to step out of your house. Here’s a rundown of what to do if you want to get something purchased from a store:

On the Uber app, add the store as a pickup point. Add the drop off location. Choose ‘Connect’ to request for delivery to your doorstep. The driver will reach the designated store and pick up your order and deliver it to your drop off location. The sender will then pay the driver for the purchased items in cash, and the trip fare in either cash or via a credit card.

As a standard policy, packages to be delivered should not exceed 15 kgs in weight and have a monetary value of less than Rs. 3,000. What makes this service stand out is the nominal fee that is being charged for intercity deliveries and the live-tracking feature on the app that ensures same day delivery of the package.

While Covid-19 and it’s consequential effects has managed to disconnect many of us from each other, here’s a nice way to ‘Connect’ with each other and easily send and receive care packages for our loved ones with Uber Connect.