Good news for all our viewers in Pakistan! According to the Senate Standing Committee on Industry and Production, South Korean tech giant Samsung will soon start local manufacturing of smartphones in Pakistan.

In a meeting chaired by Senator Faisal Sabzwari, the ministry officials informed the committee members that preparations have been made to bring mobile company Samsung to the local market. For local manufacturing of smartphones, the company has shortlisted Ibrahim sons.

Samsung & 21 other Companies Get Authorization For Mobile Manufacturing in Pakistan

The committee members were informed that a 3% R&D allowance is given to local manufacturers to promote mobile phone exports, while locally assembled or manufactured phones are also exempted from a 4% holding tax on domestic sales. In addition to that, Senator Waleed Iqbal called the move a success by the Ministry of Industry and Production.

Furthermore, he said that 85% of mobile phones are imported into the country every year and 21 new companies have been allowed to start local manufacturing and assembly while promoting the local industry of mobile phones for the local market and export.

The Engineering Device Board, a division of the Ministry of Industry and Production, approved the mobile device manufacturing policy last year, after which 21 companies received the green signal for mobile phone manufacturing from March to June.

According to the EDB list, these factories include Nokia, Oppo, Infinix, Techno, iTel, WAV, Alpha, RealMe, Vigotel, D-Code, CallMe, Excel, Spice, TCL, and Alcatel. Furthermore, these manufacturing units will be set up in Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

