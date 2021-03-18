Samsung A32: Get What You Want in Only PKR 41,999/-

Samsung A 32 is the an entry level phone that is now available in only Rs. 41,999/- across Pakistan. The phone is powered by an Octa-core processor to give you smooth performance. The processor of the phone is paired with 4 gigabytes of RAM. The powerful chipset and RAM are accelerating the processing speed of the phone.

The internal storage capacity of this new phone is 64 gigabytes. The dedicated slot in the smartphone enable it to add 512 GB memory. The coming Galaxy A32 is coming with a Quad rear camera setup with 64 + 8 +5 + 5 Mega-pixel. For selfies, the front-facing camera setup has 20 megapixels.

The display screen of the new handset is 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors that will present full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery. The phone got the operating system Android 11.0.

Users can enjoy a rear-mounted fingerprint reader that provides the full protection. So, the user’s data will be safe and they will not get upset of stealing data from the device.

If you are planning to purchase a new smartphone that provide you what you want in an affordable price then the new Galaxy A32 is a right choice.

