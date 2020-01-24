Samsung A41 Battery Size Revealed

Samsung A41 is soon to be arriving in the coming months. As the device is about to be launched, we are getting different information regarding the device and this time it’s battery’s turn. The battery inside the device will be of 3,500 mAh capacity having BA415ABY identification number. This number falls in the family of A41’s own SIM-A415 Model number. Samsung A41 Battery Size was not expected to be 3,500 mAh as the device is mid range.

Samsung A41 Battery Size- 3,500 Mah

We have also got the actual picture of the cell from other sources which reveals that it is not of the best quality however, many other accounts have confirmed about 3,500 mAh capacity so it might be possible that the prior image would be fake.

Like Galaxy A40, the charging speed will remain 15W. According to other details associated with rumors, A41 will have 48 MP main camera whereas the front facing shooter will be 25 MP. According to the leaks, there would be a four camera array at the back of one of the sensor which will probably be a macro shooter. Furthermore, we are expecting 64 GB storage and the devices will be powered by Android 10 with One UI 2.0.

Right now we do not have more details, however as soon as we get them, we will be updating you.

