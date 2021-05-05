Samsung Accidently Posted Images of Galaxy S21 FE on Official Mexico Website

Samsung accidentally uploaded Images of Galaxy S21 FE on the company’s official Mexico Website. It gave us the idea that the device is definitely going to launch soon. Though Samsung took it down after few hours, we couldn’t see any specification listing of the device. Though we do not have any official words on the features and specifications of the device, leaks, and reports surfacing on the internet have revealed that Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 4,500mAh battery that is bigger than the one on vanilla Galaxy S21.

Images of Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Official Mexico Website: Report

According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung took down the photo of S21 FE after it was reported. According to it, the link to the Galaxy S21 FE on the website redirected users to the Galaxy S21 series page. A screenshot received by GaalxyClub shows a small preview of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, however, no further details are mentioned.

Previously, we had also come across another report that claimed that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 4,500mAh battery, bigger than the 4,000mAh battery available on the vanilla Galaxy S21 smartphone, however, will be smaller than the Galaxy S21+ smartphone which has a 4,800mAh battery available.

Moreover, we had received a render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which showed that the design of this device was quite similar to the other phones of the S21 series. According to leaks, we can conclude that the device will have a flat 6.4-inch hole-punch display, which is slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch display on the vanilla Galaxy S21. The device is also rumored to be slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21 i.e; 155.7×74.5×7.9mm.

