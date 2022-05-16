Samsung and Google teams up to create ‘Health Connect’

Health Connect is a platform and API (application programming interface) developed by Google and Samsung that allows developers to sync users’ health data between Android apps and devices. Users should be able to keep track of their health and fitness data more easily across many devices as a result of this.

The feature is primarily designed to give developers a better toolkit for syncing fitness data from wearable devices or user input to the app that controls it.

The new API will then assist users in better managing their data and provide a better picture of what their lifestyle is now experiencing. It takes a multi-platform approach, allowing more data to be shared across different fitness apps.

In a news release, Samsung senior vice president TaeJong Jay Yang said,

“We’re working alongside Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect. I’m thrilled to announce that later this year, Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect.”

With users’ consent, app developers will be able to use the accurate and optimized data measured on the Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health in their own apps.

About ‘Health Connect’

Several common health and fitness data categories are supported by Health Connect, including activity, sleep monitoring, body measurements, vitals, heart rate, and blood pressure. Users can choose which source they wish to emphasize when there are many fitness apps offering the same data. In terms of users, this implies that if you keep your health data in the Fitbit app, you could theoretically access it all in the Samsung Health app as well.