Samsung Display and LG Display: OLED Display Panels Supplier for Apple iPhone 12





Apple launched its much anticipated 5G connectivity-supported iPhone 12 Series smartphones, a few days back. All iPhone models now have an OLED screen for the first time ever. Apple’s new iphone four versions have been launched; iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Three separate display sizes; 5.4, 6.1, and 6.7 inches are available for the phones. This move has increased the Samsung Display and LG Display supply, the provider of these OLED panels on all of the Apple iPhone 12 models.

Samsung and LG: OLED Display Panels Supplier for Apple iPhone 12

The report indicates that LG Display has supplied 6.1 “display models, i.e. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, while Samsung Display supplied the panel for the other two models, iPhone Mini 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 pro. By the end of this year, the Cupertino-based giant Apple is scheduled to manufacture around 70, million Apple iPhone 12 devices. Samsung and LG expected to deliver approximately 80 million units of OLED panels with an additional 10 percent as a reserve.

In that, the portion of panels from Samsung Display is more than that of LG Display. Though 20 million OLED panels are planned from Samsung, around 60 million OLED panels could be supplied by Apple. The figures suggest a large increase for the LG display, which only supplied Apple with 5 million units of display panels last year. On the other hand, Samsung had supplied nearly 50 million units.

BOE in China also proposed to become a supplier for Apple’s OLED panels, but in the first try was not accepted. However, reports indicate that BOE could supply Apple with panels later this year or next year. Apple first took an OLED screen in 2017 for iPhone X for those who are not aware. Two versions were available on the iPhone 11 using OLED panel-Pro and Pro Max. However, all four variants of the line-up have this time chosen the OLED screen rather than LCD.

