Samsung Announces Galaxy F04 Launch Date

Some previous reports from the last month revealed that the tech giant, Samsung will announce the Galaxy F04 in January 2023. There had been no words regarding the official launch date of the handset. However, today, the landing page for the entry-level smartphone has gone live on Flipkart. It confirms the launch date and key features of the Galaxy F04.

Samsung Galaxy F04 launch date

It is quite clear from the Galaxy F04’s microsite on Flipkart that the highly anticipated handset will debut at 12 pm local time on Jan 4 in India. The smartphone will have a price tag of ~$97.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specs

One of the worth mentioning features of the Galaxy F04 is that it will come with 8GB of RAM, which is a combo of physical RAM and virtual RAM. The upcoming entry-level handset has a waterdrop notch display of 6.5 inches on the front. Moreover, it carries support for an HD+ resolution. Reports claim that Galaxy F04 will come preloaded with Android 12 OS and will receive two OS upgrades. In addition, the entry-level smartphone will feature the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and will pack a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

The smartphone sports a glossy rear shell, which features a dual-camera setup and an LED flash. Let me tell you that there had been no official words regarding the F04’s camera specifications. The device will be available in two color variants including Jade Purple and Opal Green. Some rumors claim that the upcoming F04 seems to be a rebranded version of the M04, and will be available for purchase only through Flipkart. Let’s see what comes next. Will it be a new smartphone or will Samsung launch a rebranded version? Time will tell. Until then stay tuned.

