Samsung Announces Launch Date of Exynos 2200 Chipset

From the last few months, we know that Samsung is working on a new flagship chipset. while we came to know some of the features of it, thanks to rumors but the launch date was kept hidden till now. According to the tipsters, the chipset was planned to be launched in mid-2022 however it is arriving sooner than we had expected. Today Samsung semiconductor took to Twitter and announced the launch date of the Exynos 2200 chipset which is 11th January 2022.

CES is going to be held on January 5 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is going to launch which means the launch of the Exynos 2200 chipset will be one week later. Definitely, S21 FE will not be able to include it and the device will probably rely on Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chipsets. The new chipset will be utilized in the upcoming Galaxy S22 series which is going to be announced in February.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5V547CpDkP — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) December 30, 2021

The turning point of this chipset is going to be RDNA based GPU since this such architecture is used in AMD’s RX 6000 series GPU and is included in Xbox and Playstation consoles.

The teaser reveals the ray-tracing support which is included in mobile for the very first time. Due to this, we expect that the gaming industry will take a new turn and people will now be more interested in playing heavy games on their Androids.

