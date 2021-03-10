Samsung is having a live event to launch its devices this month. The Korean company has officially announced that something is coming on March 17. The company has called the event “Galaxy Awesome Unpacked”. Unfortunately, Samsung has not revealed any information about what devices will launch in that event. But it is a rough guess that Samsung will unveil its A-series mid-range line, the Galaxy A52 and A72 (in both 4G and 5G versions).

Samsung Announces Launch Event for March 17

The upcoming Galaxy A52 and A72 are in leaks for quite some time. These devices have bagged some certifications as well. Surely we will get more official information about the event in the coming week. Until then let’s have a look at the leaked specs of the phones.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Specs:

First of all, the 4G and 5G versions were spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 750G, respectively. Moreover, both smartphones will run Android 11 with One UI out of the box and have two memory options depending on the market – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Both 4G and 5G models will also come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Additionally, the Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.5″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath. It will have a punch hole in the center to house the 32MP selfie camera. A previous leak also revealed that A52 4G will come with a 90Hz panel, while its 5G variant will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Specs:

If we talk about the Samsung Galaxy A72 4G variant, it will have a Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone will come with two memory variants – 6/8 GB. There will be two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. The phone will feature a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Additionally, the phone will come with a 6.7″ FullHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup.

