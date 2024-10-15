Samsung & Apple Lead the Global Smartphone Market in Q3 2024 – Who Will Win Q4?

Samsung and Apple, the world’s biggest smartphone makers got locked in a neck-and-neck race for global smartphone market share dominance this year. According to the latest report from market research firm Canalys, both tech giants captured 18% of the global smartphone market in Q3 2024.

Apple’s performance in the third quarter was particularly noteworthy. The recently launched iPhone 16 series had little impact on Q3 (being available for only three days). On the other hand, last year’s iPhone 15 series and earlier models were the major driving forces behind Apple’s success. The silicon giant achieved its highest Q3 sales volume to date. According to Canalys analyst Runar Bjørhovde:

“Apple has never been closer to leading the global smartphone market in a Q3 than now.”

Samsung and Apple Tie for Global Smartphone Market Share in Q3 2024

Apple’s market position is anticipated to strengthen in Q4, as the iPhone 16 series will soon be in full swing. The holiday season is approaching fast, so, Apple is anticipated to surpass Samsung to claim the top spot. Samsung’s solid performance in Q3 was maintained by its continued innovation in the foldable phone category. No doubt, Samsung has been a leader in this emerging segment. Its latest Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models contributed significantly to its market share. Despite Apple’s phenomenal quarter, Samsung managed to stay ahead, albeit by a very slim margin.

Xiaomi maintained a strong third-place position with a 14% market share. The company recently launched the highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 series in China. Now, it is gearing up for the release of the Xiaomi 15 series, which could shake things up in its home market and beyond.

As we move into the final quarter of 2024, all eyes are on Apple, which is anticipated to capitalize on the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Xiaomi’s upcoming launches also hold the potential to shift the market dynamics. With Samsung holding a narrow lead, the competition for global smartphone dominance is far from over, making Q4 2024 a highly anticipated quarter for tech buffs and industry watchers alike.

