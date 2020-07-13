The recent market research of company Campaign Asia-Pacific says that Samsung Electronics was the top brand in both its research, and in Nielsen’s Asia’s Top 1000 Brands report each year since 2012.

From over 8,000 surveyed people across 14 nations in Asia, it has been learned that in the past 9 years, Samsung remained the most beloved brand from all 1,000 choices. The brand is quoted as being a favorite due to its global resonance, broad portfolio, and product innovation. And the recently released Samsung Galaxy Fold and Z Flip folding smartphones are now making the brand more demanding among the people.

Samsung: Asia’s Favorite Brand

Well, we have seen the delay in the launch of the Galaxy Fold and that was just to fix its display durability issues, But still, Asia’s people are loving the device.

Benedict Gordon, Superunion Asia’s chief executive said, “In the mobile category, if you look at brands like Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo they carry the tag of ‘brand China’. We have seen how damaging that can be in the context of US-China trade war, Samsung has managed to elevate above that—they feel and operate like a global brand.”

We understand why Samsung is winning the hearts of consumers for many years in a row. There are a lot of reasons but the major one is a wide variety of products suitable for all types of consumers.