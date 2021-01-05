Samsung Brings Awesome Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s to Pakistan Truly feature-loaded mobile devices at a competitive price, the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s promise to change the game for users across the country

Samsung Electronics has kicked off the new year with the first device launch of 2021, providing the best possible value to its patrons by introducing the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s devices to the Pakistani market.

Combining truly awesome features for an awesome price, both devices promise to change the game for consumers.

An Awesome Viewing Experience

The Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s come with a 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display, which ensures an immersive user experience. The 20:9 aspect ratio lets you view your favorite content the way it was meant to be seen, allowing you to play games, watch videos, and multitask effectively.

Awesome Performance

The Galaxy A12 houses 4GB RAM with optional 64GB or 128GB internal memory. The A12’s powerful Octa-core 2.3 GHz MTK 6765 processor is optimized for gaming, so you can play your favorite games seamlessly.

The Galaxy A02s includes an option 3GB or 4GB of RAM, with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. Its Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor is built to handle all your performance needs.

Awesome Cameras

The Galaxy A12 comes with an impressive quad-camera setup with a 48MP Hi-Res Main Camera for clear, brighter photographs, a 5MP Ultra-Wide lens with a 123 degree field-of-view, a Macro lens for close-ups and a Depth camera for Live-Focus shots – the Galaxy A12’s camera always has you covered.

The Galaxy A02s bundles a triple-camera setup with a 13MP Hi-Res Main Camera for clear, bright photographs, a Macro lens for close-ups and a Depth camera for adding Live-Focus to your shots, the Galaxy A02s meets all your photography needs.

Awesome Selfies

The Galaxy A12 holds an 8MP front camera which incorporates Live Focus as well as Smart Beauty to ensure that your selfies come out perfect every time.

The Galaxy A02s has a 5MP front camera, which also comes with Live Focus and Smart Beauty to ensure flawless selfies whenever you need them.

Awesome Power

The Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s each hold a massive 5,000mAh battery reservoir – enough power to make sure you get through your day uninterrupted. When you do need to power back up, 15W Fast Charging makes short work of it.

With the launch of the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s, Samsung Pakistan has entered the new year strong and with a commitment to providing their fans with the best features for the best price. Through these new devices, Samsung has ensured that its awesome devices are made accessible to everyone. To get your favorite Galaxy A-Series device visit Samsung premium outlets or order online at shop.samsung.com/pk.