Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note20 series back in August. Now, the company brings Red Galaxy Note20. At the time of launch, the phone was available in Mystic Bronze, Gray, and Green. Now, there is another option available which looks very bright and eye-catching. Unfortunately, the new colour will only be available in the US. But in future, we may get this colour in other markets too.

Samsung brings Red Galaxy Note20

Anyhow, except for the colour, the phone has unchanged specs and price compared to the original colours. Moreover, the Note20 in Red will ship by December 8.

If we have a look at its key specs, the phone has a beautiful 120Hz display providing smooth and ultra viewing experience. The first look at the display looks quite amazing and provides a great experience. Note 20 has a flat 6.7″ AMOLED Infinity O display.

Galaxy Note 20 features an All-day intelligent 4,3000 mAh 25watt battery. If we talk about its cameras, Note 20 has 10MP f/2.2 front camera, 12MP main, whereas 12 MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP Telephoto camera. The S-pen in Note 20 series is improved as compared to its predecessors and will be helpful in taking notes, drawing, and it also works as a remote control.

Furthermore, the price of the Galaxy Note20 5G is $850, but you can take that down to $250 with eligible trade-in devices.

