The Galaxy S24 Ultra, at first glance, may seem quite similar to its predecessor, and that’s not necessarily a negative aspect. Samsung has opted for a strategy of refining and enhancing its already successful formula. Samsung has incorporated numerous subtle improvements, including a flattened screen, a titanium frame, and intelligent AI software features. However, early user feedback has highlighted a potential drawback – the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display appears to be less vibrant than last year’s model. Initially thought to be a software bug, Samsung now asserts that this is an intentional adjustment.

Users have noted that the Vivid colour profile, accessible under Settings → Display → Screen mode on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, does not exhibit significant changes when compared to the Natural profile. Some speculated that the anti-reflective finish on the Gorilla Armor screen of the S24 Ultra might be influencing this, but screenshots from the device reveal a clear distinction between the example imagery for the Vivid profile on the S24 Ultra and the same images on the S21 Ultra.

Samsung Clarifies the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Washed Out Display is Intended Behaviour

Earlier in the week, a Samsung Support representative assured users that a fix was in the works. However, conflicting information has now emerged, casting doubt on the accuracy of support representatives’ knowledge regarding internal plans.

Samsung Spain clarified that the alterations to the Vivid profile are deliberate and intended to provide a more natural viewing experience. The company emphasized that the reported behaviour is not a defect, seemingly dismissing the Gorilla Armor display glass as a contributing factor. The translated statement reads:

“We have adjusted the colours and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in colour depth compared to older devices. This display behaviour is an intentional colour adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely.”

While the statement doesn’t entirely rule out potential adjustments based on customer feedback, it suggests that the current colour adjustment is intentional. This news may disappoint longtime Galaxy Ultra series users accustomed to the bold hues of the Vivid colour profile on previous Samsung flagships. If users find this change unsettling, expressing their opinions on the Samsung Community post about the issue, which has garnered over a thousand responses, may potentially influence Samsung’s stance on the matter.